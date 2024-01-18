Drivers hold demonstration against Centre’s ‘Hit and Run’ Act

January 18, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Demanding withdrawal of the recently introduced ‘Hit and Run’ amendment to the Motor Vehicle Act by the Centre, vehicle drivers on Thursday staged a demonstration in front of the District Collectorate in Tirunelveli.

The protesters said the Centre’s move to make amendments to the Act by introducing a clause to punish drivers involved in fatal accidents should be repealed. Since accidents happened due to various reasons and not due to the fault of drivers alone, they could not be held responsible and punished.

The drivers would always be ready to help accident victims. Since they could be attacked by the public immediately after the accidents, they would be forced to leave the spot. Hence, the drivers should not be punished for the accidents under the amendment. Following the intense agitation by truck drivers in north India, the Centre had put the Act on hold., they said.

The protestors also demanded the repeal of imposition of online fine on drivers, formation of separate welfare board for them, introduction of road safety rules in school curriculum and creation of parking facilities in all places, among others.

District president of All Vehicle Drivers’ Association Chelladurai presided over the agitation.

In the demonstration held at Chidambara Nagar bus-stop in Thoothukudi, district president of the association Patturajan led the agitation.

