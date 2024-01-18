ADVERTISEMENT

Drivers hold demonstration against Centre’s ‘Hit and Run’ Act

January 18, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Drivers of private vehicles stage a demonstration in Thoothukudi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Demanding withdrawal of the recently introduced ‘Hit and Run’ amendment to the Motor Vehicle Act by the Centre, vehicle drivers on Thursday staged a demonstration in front of the District Collectorate in Tirunelveli.

 The protesters said the Centre’s move to make amendments to the Act by introducing a clause to punish drivers involved in fatal accidents should be repealed. Since accidents happened due to various reasons and not due to the fault of drivers alone, they could not be held responsible and punished.

 The drivers would always be ready to help accident victims. Since they could be attacked by the public immediately after the accidents, they would be forced to leave the spot. Hence, the drivers should not be punished for the accidents under the amendment. Following the intense agitation by truck drivers in north India, the Centre had put the Act on hold., they said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 The protestors also demanded the repeal of imposition of online fine on drivers, formation of separate welfare board for them, introduction of road safety rules in school curriculum and creation of parking facilities in all places, among others.

District president of All Vehicle Drivers’ Association Chelladurai presided over the agitation.

 In the demonstration held at Chidambara Nagar bus-stop in Thoothukudi, district president of the association Patturajan led the agitation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US