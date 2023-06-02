ADVERTISEMENT

Driver saves bus full of passengers before collapsing near Aruppukottai

June 02, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

An alert driver, R. Murugesa Raja (53), slowed down the mufossil bus he was driving from Tiruchendur to Tiruchi and parked the vehicle safely minutes before he collapsed and died, at Pandalgudi, on Friday.

The police said the driver from Avaniyapuram developed chest pain when the bus was speeding on Thoothukudi-Madurai highway at Pandalgudi at around 4 p.m.

The driver despite the pain, managed to slow down the bus and parked it at a safe distance.

Within few minutes, he collapsed and died.

