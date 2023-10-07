ADVERTISEMENT

Driver killed on national highway while changing punctured tyre

October 07, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Madurai 

The Hindu Bureau

A truck driver was killed on Thirumangalam-Dindigul National Highway on Thursday night while changing the truck’s punctured tyre. 

Police said P Siva, 33, a native of Virudhunagar, was driving the truck over a bridge on the highway when one of the tyres got punctured. After parking the vehicle on the roadside, he called National Highways Authority of India staff over the mobile phone for assistance.

While he was engaged in changing the punctured tyre, a lorry driven by M. Palanisamy of Karur district collided against the truck, which fell on Siva. He sustained serious injuries and died on the spot. N. P. Kottai police have registered a case against Palanisamy. 

