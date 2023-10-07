HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Driver killed on national highway while changing punctured tyre

October 07, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Madurai 

The Hindu Bureau

A truck driver was killed on Thirumangalam-Dindigul National Highway on Thursday night while changing the truck’s punctured tyre. 

Police said P Siva, 33, a native of Virudhunagar, was driving the truck over a bridge on the highway when one of the tyres got punctured. After parking the vehicle on the roadside, he called National Highways Authority of India staff over the mobile phone for assistance.

While he was engaged in changing the punctured tyre, a lorry driven by M. Palanisamy of Karur district collided against the truck, which fell on Siva. He sustained serious injuries and died on the spot. N. P. Kottai police have registered a case against Palanisamy. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.