Driver killed as two lorries collide

21 August 2021 18:40 IST

MADURAI

Boopathi (48), son of Maya Thevar of Tirumangalam in Madurai district, died when the lorry he was driving from Madurai to Tiruchi collided head-on with another cement-laden lorry bound for Sivaganga from Tiruchi, at Malampatti near Melur in the early hours of Saturday.

Police said rescue operation got delayed as the front portion of the two lorries was badly damaged. Fire and Rescue Service personnel led by Melur Station Fire Officer Suresh Chandrakanth, Melur DSP Prabakaran, Inspector Charles.

Though the driver was rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital, he died on the way.

The toll plaza rescue vehicle and some of the employees regulated the vehicle movement.