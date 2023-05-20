ADVERTISEMENT

Driver killed, 28 others injured an van collides with bus

May 20, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A van driver was killed when the vehicle collided with a private bus at Achimadam near Palayamkottai on Saturday.

Police said the speeding van proceeding from Tiruchendur to Tirunelveli had a head-on collision with the private bus going from Tirunelveli to Mukkani in Thoothukudi district near Palayamkottai. Twenty-nine persons, mostly travelling in the van, suffered injuries, and they were rushed to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, where van driver Palani Selvam, 30, of Palayamkottai died.

Sivanthipatti police have registered a case.

