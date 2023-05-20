HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Driver killed, 28 others injured an van collides with bus

May 20, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A van driver was killed when the vehicle collided with a private bus at Achimadam near Palayamkottai on Saturday.

Police said the speeding van proceeding from Tiruchendur to Tirunelveli had a head-on collision with the private bus going from Tirunelveli to Mukkani in Thoothukudi district near Palayamkottai. Twenty-nine persons, mostly travelling in the van, suffered injuries, and they were rushed to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, where van driver Palani Selvam, 30, of Palayamkottai died.

Sivanthipatti police have registered a case.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.