Driver involved in accident gets bail

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court granted bail to a TNSTC bus driver accused of driving the bus in a rash and negligent manner that resulted in the death of two policemen on election duty in Sivaganga district. They were part of a flying squad.

Justice G. Chandrasekharan granted bail to driver Kumar who has been in judicial custody since March 26. The speeding bus rammed into the policemen on election duty, as they were waiting to get into their vehicle.

Special Sub-Inspector Karnan and Armed Reserve Police Constable Balasubramanian died while two others suffered grievous injuries and were admitted to the Government Hospital in Sivaganga for treatment.

The court took into account the fact that the injured had been discharged from hospital and the witnesses in the case were official witnesses. The court granted bail to petitioner Kumar with certain conditions.