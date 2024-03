March 16, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - MADURAI

A 55-year-old auto driver died after falling into a deep pit at Pasumalai in Madurai early on Saturday.

Police said M. Moorthy of Kappalur, while driving his auto laden with passengers from Kappalur to Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, drove the vehicle into the pit dug for bridge works.

While the passengers in the auto were rescued with minor injuries, Moorthy sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

