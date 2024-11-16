Drive to remove encroachments along ‘Raja Vaikkal’ in Theni begins again; govt sanctions ₹34 lakh for building culvert near Old Bus Stand: Collector

After evicting a major portion of the encroachment along the 2.67 kilometre supply channel - popularly known as ‘Raja Vaikkal’ in the last quarter of 2023, the Theni district administration has again swung into action to remove the remaining encroachers, said District Collector R. V. Shajeevana on Saturday.

Speaking to The Hindu, she said that after a High Court directive, the district administration formed a special team, which surveyed the channel before starting the eviction drive.

For about a month last year, nearly 160 encroachments on the supply channel were evicted, which included road side eatery to restaurants and hospitals. There were many makeshift shops which were around the Theni Old Bus Stand doing brisk business. “From the bus stand to Tamaraikulam, the drive will again be intensified. Bushes have again started growing in the channel and some people have again encroached into the channel by extending their premises for vehicle parking etc,” she added.

With the officials from the Survey and Municipal departments beginning the eviction drive, the 10-feet deep supply channel, which measures approximately between 35 and 40 feet, would be restored.

The Raja Vaikkal supply channel was a major source of irrigation to about 100 hectares of land in Theni and was also used for drinking purposes till four decades ago. The water flows from Valaiyar river and Kottagudi river and reaches Tamaraikulam tank after criss-crossing the Theni Old Bus Stand and Aranmanaipudur.

Due to the encroachment of the channel, during rainy days, there would be knee-deep and sometimes hip-high rain water around the bus stand making it difficult for pedestrians and vehicular movement.

With police protection, the joint operation would continue for the next 10 to 15 days to clear the balance encroachments. “But for some encroachers, who could not be evicted during the last year drive, for almost 2 kms, all types of encroachments were removed earlier. Now, the remaining trespassers and unauthorised buildings are being knocked down based on the court directive,” officials said.

Culvert near bus stand

A culvert would be constructed near the old bus stand at an estimated cost of ₹34 lakh for which tenders have been invited from contractors.

By November-end, the eviction drive is expected to get completed, said the team of officials comprising Land Survey Department Assistant Director Abbas, Tahsildar Satish and VAO B. Jeeva and engineers from the PWD, Municipality and others who supervised the operations.

CSR fund

The officials said that soon they would convene a meeting, to be chaired by the Collector, inviting corporate houses and philanthropists from Theni and around appealing them to contribute liberally towards fencing the entire 2.6 km supply channel which would permanently discourage any type of encroachment.

Also, they have planned for a walkway around the Tamaraikulam Tank and would examine the modalities for boating service in the waterbody, which could become another tourist spot for the visitors.

