Drive to recover tax dues to Corporation begins

December 23, 2023 03:13 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - MADURAI

Top tax defaulters owed over ₹100 crore in arrears, including property tax and other non-tax revenues, to Madurai Corporation and steps were being taken to recover the money, said reliable sources in the civic body on Saturday.

Following queries raised by CPI (M) councillors in the recently held council meeting, officials swung into action to check property tax and other arrears due to the civic body from each of the 100 wards.

The officials said around 300 cases challenging tax structure, hike and anomalies in revision of tax were pending in courts. Since the courts had ordered stay only in 12 cases, the Corporation had started the drive to recover the arrears from the others.

The sources said from each ward a top 30 defaulters’ list had been prepared and the drive to collect them before the fiscal end had commenced. Apart from property tax, a list comprising non-tax revenue concerning renewal of markets through public auctions/tenders, buildings, parking lots and public parks had been taken.

On road laying works, the sources said roads to a total length of 356 km out of the targeted 600 km were laid and the remaining portions would be completed as per schedule.

Admitting the delay in carrying out patch works and repairs due to continuous rain, the sources said they were focusing on main thoroughfares and would later move to interior roads. All the road-related works would be completed by March 2024, they added.

The public could register their complaints at https://www.mducorpicts.com or through WhatsApp number 7871 661 787. The complaints would be sent to the officer concerned. The grievance should be redressed within a time frame. If the grievance was not looked into, it would be taken to the higher officer.

The Corporation was in the process of a major transformation with regard to lifting garbage and dumping it at Vellakal yard. To lift large volumes of garbage, modern compacter vehicles, which could carry waste from 18 bins each at a time, had been introduced.

Earlier, the Corporation was using dumper blazers, which could lift only two bins each and would carry them to the yard. These compacter vehicles would empty the bins at the collection points and carry only the waste to the yard, sources said.

Enumeration conducted across the wards revealed that the Corporation required at least 1,000 more dumper bins, while the contractor had fabricated only a little over 100 bins, the sources said and hoped to accelerate the progress in the coming months.

The Corporation had digitised waste receipts at the Vellakal yard and according to the data, they lifted on an average 502 tonnes of waste every day, sources added.