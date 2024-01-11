Drive against encroachments continues in Tirunelveli

January 11, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

With the public welcoming the encroachment eviction drive by the Corporation, the urban civic body is continuing the operation against illegal structures built along the roads by individuals and the traders as it caused flooding during the recent downpour.

After witnessing severe flooding in Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai during the torrential rains that battered the twin towns in mid-December, the Corporation has started cracking whip against these illegal structures. Giving 24 hours deadline to remove these structures on their own, the Corporation started removing the encroachments in the first week of January.

When the encroachments including paver blocks, banners, shades etc., all kept by the business establishments along the Nagercoil highway near the new bus-stand, were removed recently, the traders, opposing the removal, blocked the road near NGO Colony intersection. However, the police held talks with them and the protest was withdrawn.

As the drive continued on Thursday, around 50 corporation officials and the workers, with the backing of police and highways department officials, removed the temporary and permanent illegal structures along the busy Tiruchendur highway between Murugankurichi and KTC Nagar.

“The drive will continue until all illegal structures are removed,” said corporation officials.

