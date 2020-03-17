Drive against COVID-19 intensified in southern districts

Drive against COVID-19 has been intensified. Personnel of the Department of Public Health and urban and rural local bodies have been pressed into service to spray disinfectants at places being used by the public in large number everyday and in creating awareness of the deadly infection.

Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish led an awareness exercise at Vaeinthaankulam new bus stand on Tuesday. Importance of washing hands with soap frequently was explained to commuters. A team of corporation officials explained the steps to be followed to keep hands clean and distributed pamphlets.

Ms. Shilpa followed sanitary workers and boarded buses when workers sprayed chemicals inside Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation buses to destroy virus, if any. She instructed the workers to spray disinfectants along handrails, floor and other areas.

“The workers should disinfect buses as they are parked in the bay and before commuters board buses. Supervisors to be deployed in bus terminus should ensure this,” she told Commissioner G. Kannan, who was present there. She instructed drivers and conductors of private buses to keep their vehicles germ-free by taking every possible measure to ensure health of their passengers in the wake of COVID-19.

She took sanitary workers to the autorichshaw stand in front of the new bus stand and asked them to spray the disinfectant on autorickshaws while asking the drivers to keep their vehicles clean always by sprinkling germicidal agents after dropping passengers.

Mr. Kannan said the corporation had deployed its sanitary workers to spray disinfectants at places where the public used to visit in large number like bus stands, places of worship, hospitals and other places. Parks under the corporation’s control have been closed.

All bars attached to TASMAC shops, clubs and hotels will remain closed till March 31. Following the closure of schools, colleges and Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, students started leaving their hostels since Tuesday morning while teachers reported for duty as usual.

“We never expected such a sudden closure even as we’re writing our public examinations. As the teachers coming to schools were taking care of ‘weak students’ with last minute fine-tuning, the closure has denied us an opportunity to get prepared by our teachers,” said a Plus Two student of a government-aided higher secondary school while leaving the hostel on Tuesday morning.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Tirunelveli City, S. Saravanan led the awareness event organised at Armed Reserve Police ground.

All tourism spots on the foothills of the Western Ghats like Thalaiyanai near Kalakkad, Manimuthar Falls and Agasthiyar Falls have been closed for visitors.

Visitors are not allowed to visit Nambi Temple in the Western Ghats near Thirukkurunkudi.

In Thoothukudi too, parks were sealed on Tuesday to discourage the public especially holidaying children from visiting these leisure spots to spend time with their peer groups.

Though supermarkets were opened on Tuesday as usual, officials forced their closure in the afternoon after vacating customers and workers.