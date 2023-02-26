ADVERTISEMENT

Drinking water supply to property tax defaulter disconnected

February 26, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Corporation disconnected drinking water connection to a resident who did not pay property tax to the civic body in Villapuram here on Friday. According to a press release, the resident of Karpagam Nagar in Villapuram in ward 91 has not paid property tax to the tune of ₹23,280 to the civic body since 2015-16. Even though the Corporation issued a notice to the resident and subsequently officials visited the house demanding payment of tax arrears, the resident did not clear the dues. Revenue and Corporation officials were present when the water connection was snapped.

