Drinking water supply to orphanage sought

September 26, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Seeking drinking water supply to the orphanage, the CMS ITC Hostel for Women has submitted a petition to the Corporation.

Submitting the petition to Deputy Mayor K.R. Raju on Tuesday during the weekly grievances redressal meet, the petitioners said the 66-year-old CMS ITC Hostel for Women at Vinobha Nagar in Kulavanigarpuram is taking care of 32 orphan girl children between the age of 5 and 18 years and it is being manned by 9 full-time workers. Besides providing free food, dress, accommodation and education to these children, they are also being given vocational education so as to equip them with professional skills of their choice.

Since the quality of the water being drawn from the well inside the hostel has become saline due to drought-like situation, the Corporation should give the hostel water connection considering the orphan children’s welfare, the petitioners said.

Led by DMK councillor Jeganathan of ward 5, the residents submitted a petition seeking regular supply of drinking water to Rahmath Nagar and Kakkan Nagar. The petitioners said the Corporation was yet to appoint the ‘waterman’ for their area as the worker releasing water for Rahmath Nagar and Kakkan Nagar had been transferred while his colleague had gone on medical leave. Consequently, supply of drinking water to these thickly populated areas remained hit for the past couple of weeks.

Hence, the Corporation should depute a ‘waterman’ for ensuring regular supply of drinking water to Rahmath Nagar and Kakkan Nagar, they said.

CPI (M) councillor Muthu Subramnaian of ward 55 submitted a petition seeking the convening of Tirunelveli Corporation council meeting, which was not held since July.

“Since the vital issues pertaining to the Corporation cannot be discussed in the council meeting and the resolutions for executing development works are not passed, the functioning of the urban civic body has been badly affected. Hence, the Corporation should convene the council meeting,” Mr. Muthu Subramanian said.

He also said the underground drainage scheme for the left-out areas of Tirunelveli Corporation, particularly the areas under the Melapalayam Zone, should be covered at the earliest by awarding the contract.