Drinking water supply to extension areas to be strengthened

November 30, 2022 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST

TIRUNELVELI

Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy said in the corporation council meeting held here on Wednesday that distribution of drinking water to extension areas of Melapalayam and Palayamkottai zones in Tirunelveli Corporation would be strengthened on an outlay of Rs. 35 crore.

When chairperson of Melapalayam zone Kathija Iqlam Fazila raised the issue of erratic drinking water supply in her zone, Tirunelveli zone chairperson Maheshwari said that the residents were yet to get drinking water supply from the Ariyanayagipuram drinking water scheme. Councillor Shakila of ward 41 too complained about inadequate drinking water supply to the houses in Palayamkottai extension areas.

Mr. Sivakrishnamurthy replied that the Ariyanayagipuram drinking water scheme works were about to be completed and drinking water supply in Tirunelveli zone would get improved significantly once this drinking water scheme was commissioned. Moreover, extension areas of Melapalayam and Palayamkottai would be strengthened as a new scheme on an outlay of Rs. 35 crore was about to be executed.

“We expect the government’s nod for this project shortly,” he said.

AIADMK councillor P. Jeganathan demanded regular drinking water supply to Dhargah Street and Sripuram in Tirunelveli Junction and Mayor P.M. Saravanan assured him that the problem would be immediately addressed.

Mr. Sivakrishnamurthy, while responding to a question from councillor Rasool Maideen, informed that Kannimarkulam in Melapalayam would be given face lift and roads in Aamnipuram would be re-laid shortly.

When chairperson of Thatchanallur Zone P. Revathi wanted to know the progress of the ongoing third phase of underground drainage works in the city, Mr. Sivakrishnamurthy said the project cost, which was about to be executed on an outlay of Rs. 447 crore, had increased to Rs. 647 crore as the firm identified for executing the project left midway.

“We’ve approached the Asian Development Bank for approving the additional Rs. 200 crore to complete the project,” he said.

Inaugurating the council meeting, Mayor P.M. Saravanan said final phase of works on the reconstruction of Tirunelveli Junction bus-stand, which had been hampered by the ongoing CB-CID inquiry, had been accelerated by shifting the soil heaped on the western side of the bus terminus to the garbage yard at Ramaiyanpatti. With the works being completed, the Tirunelveli Junction bus stand would be ready for opening within a couple of months.

He said that 1,050 new streetlights would be installed at a cost of Rs. 5.90 crore.

When a few women councillors of the DMK went up to the Mayor to submit their petitions immediately after the council meeting started, others objected to it, saying that they could submit their demands after the resolutions were taken up for discussion and passed. As the women councillors chose to ignore the resistance and submitted their petitions to the Mayor, it triggered heated argument for a while.

Today’s council meeting could not take up for discussion the proposal on approving the disqualification of 2 AIADMK councillors for not attending three consecutive council meetings as a fresh case in this connection was still pending before the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court.