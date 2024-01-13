Drinking water supply to be suspended in a few wards in Madurai on January 19

January 13, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Corporation has announced suspension of drinking water distribution in some wards in the city on January 19 (Friday).

According to a press release issued on Saturday, wards 41, 44-49, 53, 71, 72, 74 and 85 will not get water supply on that day. Officials said a major work would be carried out at Pannaipuram water treatment plant on January 19, and they had to work on clubbing the drinking water pipeline from the Vaigai with Periyar drinking water project pipeline. Hence, they had to stop operations on the existing water pipeline, the release added.

