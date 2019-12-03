Drinking water supply to be hit today, tomorrow

Drinking water supply to the following wards will be affected on Wednesday and Thursday (December 4 and 5) as flood in the Tamirabharani has submerged the motors in the drinking water pumping stations.

In a statement, Corporation Commissioner G. Kannan said the flood in Tamirabharani, which was triggered by recent rains, has submerged the motors in the pumping stations at Theeppaachi AmmanTemple, Thirumalaikozhunthupuram and Manappadaiveedu.

As the motors could not be operated, there will be no drinking water supply in wards 11 to 14, 17 and 18 and 20 on December 4 and 5.

Residents of wards 15 and 21 to 25 will get reduced drinking water supply on these two days owing to the problem.

Hence, the residents are requested to use drinking water judiciously until the situation improves, Mr. Kannan said.