Madurai

Drinking water supply to be hit today, tomorrow

more-in

Flood in Tamirabharani has submerged the motors

Drinking water supply to be hit today, tomorrow

Drinking water supply to the following wards will be affected on Wednesday and Thursday (December 4 and 5) as flood in the Tamirabharani has submerged the motors in the drinking water pumping stations.

In a statement, Corporation Commissioner G. Kannan said the flood in Tamirabharani, which was triggered by recent rains, has submerged the motors in the pumping stations at Theeppaachi AmmanTemple, Thirumalaikozhunthupuram and Manappadaiveedu.

As the motors could not be operated, there will be no drinking water supply in wards 11 to 14, 17 and 18 and 20 on December 4 and 5.

Residents of wards 15 and 21 to 25 will get reduced drinking water supply on these two days owing to the problem.

Hence, the residents are requested to use drinking water judiciously until the situation improves, Mr. Kannan said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Madurai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 3, 2019 9:46:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/drinking-water-supply-to-be-hit-today-tomorrow/article30152046.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY