Drinking water supply is major issue in Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar

21 March 2021 22:36 IST

Fulfillment of a long-felt need for a government medical college in Virudhunagar district is one of the biggest achievements of the ruling party. The college, hospital and hostel buildings are coming up at a faster pace on the premises of the Collectorate.

However, the state of infrastructure in the district headquarters, which falls under Virudhunagar Assembly constituency, leaves much to be desired.

Daily drinking water supply is a distant dream what with water being supplied once in five days. Lack of proper distribution lines has affected implementation of the Tamirabharani combined drinking water scheme.

Two overhead tanks, constructed as part of centenary celebrations of Virudhunagar municipality, are yet to be put to use as distribution pipelines have not been laid by the local body for nearly three years. As a result, tail-end areas of the town get little or inadequate supply.

Despite good rainfall this year, Anaikuttam dam, which has been the main source of drinking water for the town, remains dry, thanks to inordinate delay in setting right its defunct shutters. As against its storage capacity of 125.75 mcft, the dam has no water. A proposal to renovate the nine shutters and construct three new spillways at a cost of ₹23.5 crore has not taken shape

Another major need of the town, the road over bridge on Ramamurthy Road has been completed after prolonged legal tussle.

“I took special interest in completing the bridge,” said sitting MLA A.R.R. Seenivasan of DMK. Similarly, he took credit for completion of a railway underpass on Allampatti.

He claims that a second combined drinking water project with Tamirabharani as source has been sanctioned after his repeated demands to the government.

Mr. Seenivasan, who is a two-time MLA from the constituency, has been fielded again by DMK and he is pitted against a new comer from BJP, G. Panduragan.

Mr. Pandurangan, an industrialist, says he was attracted by several good schemes initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he will strive to implement those that have not reached the people. “Being in construction industry, I have seen many remote areas in the constituency lacking proper road connectivity. I have received a number complaints on drinking water and drainage issues.”

Mr. Seenivasan says that he will strive to bring a government arts and science college and a law college to Virudhunagar.

Long distance buses avoiding the town and bad roads are major complaints. Lack of bus connectivity to railway station is putting passengers to a lot of inconvenience.

Adding to the intense competition is Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam candidate G. Thangaraj. He believes that his hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic by way of distribution of welfare assistance to over 68,000 families will make him a strong contender.

Other candidates in the fray are N. Manimaran of All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi and V.R. Selvakumar of Naam Tamilar.