Drinking water should not be an issue this summer as Vaigai dam has enough storage, say officials

January 01, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - THENI

After a month-long release of water from Vaigai reservoir for irrigation and drinking purposes, the Water Resources Department stopped it with immediate effect on Monday.

Due to copious rainfall experienced during the northeast monsoon and rainfall in the Western Ghats, the Vaigai dam received steady inflow. Twice in 2023, the reservoir recorded a surplus, and in November last year, when the storage level reached the 70 feet mark (maximum level 71 feet), water was released in the river in six phases.

Apart from Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar district also received water for about 10 days. The farmers in the 58-canal too got water from Vaigai dam due to the steep storage level. The Water Resources Department engineers said they discharged water in the irrigation channels as well.

Out of the total storage capacity of 6 tmc, nearly five tmc was released from the dam for drinking and irrigation purposes in the last 30 to 40 days, officials said and added that the discharge level that was hovering around 2,400 cusecs had been scaled down to 1,400 cusecs from Monday.

With copious inflow into the reservoir and good rain reported in catchment areas, the officials were hopeful of providing normal distribution till the ensuing summer as the water level in the Vaigai dam stood at 69 feet, which indicated that the storage level was at a comfortable position.

Though there was friction among farmers in some of the southern districts due to delay in release of water, the officials heaved a sigh of relief as the storage level increased due to heavy inflow. “We were able to give water not only to tail-end areas this season, but even to farmers dependent on the 58-canal,” officials said.