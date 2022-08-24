Drinking water scheme works to be completed by Sept. 30

TIRUNELVELI

ADVERTISEMENT

Work on the Ariyanayagipuram combined drinking water scheme, which should have been commissioned on Independence Day, will be completed by September 30, the TWAD Board, the executing agency, has said.

The Department of Highways, which is dragging the road-laying work within the corporation much to the agony of the residents for the past few years, has assured to re-lay eight roads during this fiscal even as northeast monsoon would start in mid-October every year.

Tirunelveli city, which was in need of 5.50 crore litres of drinking water everyday as per the 2011 census, now desperately needs 8.70 crore litres of water a day, for which the Ariyanayagipuram drinking water scheme was designed. However, the drinking water scheme, which was started by TWAD Board in 2016 for giving 135 litres of water per person living in the corporation area, is yet to be completed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consequently, the roads dug for laying the main pipes carrying drinking water from the Ariyanayagipuram check-dam and the distribution pipes laid across the city could not be re-laid to give nightmarish experience to every road-user.

With the Corporation earning the wrath of the public everyday, the urban civic body, in a bid to shield itself from the public’s anger, roped in the officials from TWAD Board to explain to the councillors the reasons behind the delay in commissioning the drinking water scheme during the council meeting held on Wednesday.

Without explaining the reasons behind the delay, Executive Engineer of TWAD Board K. Gopal said the project would be completed by September 30. He said 95% of the work had been completed with 14 new overhead tanks for effective distribution of drinking water to the residents.

“Apart from the existing 44 overhead tanks, we’ve built 14 new tanks and trial run was being conducted in all these tanks so as to commission the project by September 30,” Mr. Gopal said.

Executive Engineer of Department of Highways Balasubramanian, who was allowed to address the councillors during the council meeting, said eight roads within the corporation limits including the S.N. High Road and the 7 km-long stretch between Thatchanallur and Vaeinthaankulam New Bus-Stand (North and South Bypass Road), would be re-laid at a cost of Rs. 69 crore.

When councilor P. Subramanian pointed out that the badly damaged road between Thatchanallur Bridge and Nalmeippar Nagar Church was causing traffic snarl and accidents every day, Mr. Balasubramanian assured that the damaged portions would be repaired within a fortnight.

On laying a new road between Murugankurichi and Vannarpet, Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy said the urban local body was holding talks with 7 individuals for acquiring land for this project.

Mayor P.M. Saravanan said work on constructing 3 community kitchens would be commenced shortly on an outlay of Rs. 34 lakh for preparing breakfast for 2,264 students studying in 22 corporation primary schools.