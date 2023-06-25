Drinking water scarcity in Sattankulam, Srivaikuntam, Tiruchendur and Udangudi will be solved soon, says Collector

June 25, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Residents in Srivaikuntam, Sattankulam, Udangudi and Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district, who have been facing severe drinking water shortage, may get some relief in about two to three days, said Collector K Senthil Raj on Sunday.

After inspecting the Tamirabharani river, a major source of drinking water to the district, he said that many of the southern towns were reeling under shortage of potable water. “We have inspected the river with MLA Urvasi S. Amirtharaj and senior engineers from Water Resources and Public Works Departments and revenue officials...”

It had been proposed to divert the water flow towards the wells in the river, which would help conserve and enable to draw once it got recharged, he told media persons.

He was hopeful of distribution to interior pockets on the southern side of the district.

After failure of the northeast monsoon, the district was in a critical situation and with the tanks getting dry or already dried, potable water availability had hit a new low, the officials said.

