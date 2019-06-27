Drinking water projects reviewed

District Monitoring Officer Kumar Jayant inspected various drinking water supply projects here on Thursday.

During a meeting at the Collectorate, he asked the officials to expedite various drinking water projects under the TWAD Board and various other agencies, and cut off illegal water connections.

Further, he said that adequate manpower should be engaged to undertake various works. Borewells should be sunk at places facing water scarcity.

He also added that he would review the projects a month later.

Collector Sandeep Nanduri, District Revenue Officer M. Veerappan, Corporation Commissioner V. P. Jeyaseelan, Sub-Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, District Rural Development Agency Project Director S. S. Thanapathy and other officials were present.

Earlier, Mr. Jayant visited a number of overhead tanks and supply pipelines in the fourth pipeline scheme within the Corporation limits.