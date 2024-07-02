GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Drinking water leakage from pipeline near Millerpuram irks residents

Published - July 02, 2024 06:18 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Water leaking from a broken pipeline near Millerpuram in Thoothukudi on Tuesday.

Water leaking from a broken pipeline near Millerpuram in Thoothukudi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

 

Drinking water leakage from a pipeline near Millerpuram overhead water tank in Thoothukudi, in addition to causing inconvenience to the residents and commuters, has also made people worry about the excess drinking water wastage reminding them of the times standing in que early in the morning waiting for their turns to fill water from water tankers. 

TMB colony located in the West Zone area in the Thoothukudi Corporation limit, according to the residents, has been witnessing water leakage from the pipelines for over eight months.  

G.T.Ramakrishnan, a resident, said, though it did not raise any issue of bad smell, it was not disheartening for them to pass through the road crossing the water filled on the road.  

“Despite complaining several times, no one has cared to stop the water leaking. This happens even when the Corporation’s zonal office is located few steps away,” he added.  

Another resident A. Subramanian, said, “When we complained this to the officials, they said, the leaky pipeline was about seven feet below the ground, so it is bit costlier.” 

He was told that the repair works would start once the budget was fixed for that.

 “We have experienced severe drinking water scarcity only few years ago and even now some places persist with the same condition. The Thamirabarani water which is filled in the tank is supplied to the households, so the leakage must be stopped immediately,” he added.  

A Corporation official said it was problem identified in one of the supply lines. He further said that it would be corrected in 10 days as all such leakages nearby should be rectified by the same contractor.

