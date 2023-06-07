Drinking water issues take centre stage at DISHA meeting in Virudhunagar

June 07, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST

VIRUDHUNAGAR

A high-level meeting chaired by Ministers will be held to review drinking water issues in various towns in Virudhunagar district soon, said MP B. Manickam Tagore.

Speaking to reporters after attending DISHA (District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee) meeting here on Wednesday, Mr. Tagore said that many elected representatives raised the issue of drinking water shortage in various towns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sivakasi MLA G. Ashokan said that under Tamirabharani Drinking Water Scheme, Sivakasi was getting only 60% to 80% of the designed quantity of water on most days. “When contacted, Tamil Nadu Drinking Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board officials come up with some or other excuse. They are not able to ensure supply of full quantity of water meant for Sivakasi,” he said.

Though the water supply is highly erratic, the consumers are forced to pay the monthly water charges in full, he said. Accountability must be fixed on officials handling water supply, he said.

Sattur MLA A.R.R. Raghuraman complained that Sattur was getting meagre water supplied through the Tamirabharani scheme. Often the TWAD board officials complained about power cuts or bursting of underground pipelines.

“When elected representatives raised this pertinent issue, Collector V.P. Jayaseelan said that a special meeting would be convened to discuss drinking water issues and find solutions to them, in the presence of Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu,” Mr. Tagore said.

The MP said that the officials were appreciated for Virudhunagar performing well in the Plus Two and 10th public examinations.

Tenkasi MP Dhanush M. Kumar, Virudhunagar MLA A.R.R. Srinivasan, Sivakasi Mayor I. Sangeetha, Project Director of District Rural Development Agency Dandapani, chairpersons of municipalities, town panchayats, panchayat unions, members of DISHA committee and officials from various departments took part in the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.