Drinking water for single crop area in Madurai released from Vaigai dam

November 15, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Release of water from Vaigai dam for the drinking water requirement in single crop area under Periyar Main Canal (PMC) and Tirumangalam Main Canal (TMC) began on Wednesday.

Madurai Collector M.S. Sangeetha said 900 cusecs of water for areas under PMC and 230 cusecs for areas under TMC would be released for 10 days. Farmers from the single crop area had been demanding water release for irrigation ever since Periyar credit storage in Periyar and Vaigai reservoirs crossed 6,000 mcft.

However, fearing inadequate storage in the dams, Water Resources Department officials started releasing water only for the second crop of the double crop area of 45,041 acres in Madurai and Dindigul districts on November 10.

