March 28, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - MADURAI

In view of the summer season, drinking water facility has been augmented at the Madurai Collectorate. Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar inaugurated a drinking water facility set up by the Madurai District Branch of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) on Monday. Disaster management and first aid trainer at IRCS, A. Rajkumar, said that the unit has a capacity of 200 litres and purified water will be supplied through it.