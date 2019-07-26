Drinking water crisis haunts Thoothukudi

Residents of this coastal town, who were getting drinking water supply once in five days till recently, are now getting water once in fifteen days.

Thoothukudi Corporation, which was supplying drinking water to the residents once in ten days even during the rainy season until two years ago, forced the people to wait for ten more days during the summer. With the water being supplied once in 20 days during the summer, the drinking water tanker operators were making huge money seizing the opportunity.

When the fourth drinking water scheme, executed on an outlay of ₹ 282 crore, was commissioned in 2017 by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswamy, drinking water supply improved phenomenally as the residents, after two decades, started getting drinking water once in three days.

However, their happiness was short-lived, as drinking water is now supplied once in 15 days for the past few weeks after flow of water in the Tamirabharani dwindled drastically owing to poor rainfall in the catchment areas of the major reservoirs like Papanasam and Manimuthar. Consequently, protests with empty pots and road rokos have become a routine affair in the port town.

Thoothukudi MLA Geetha Jeevan, whose poll promise of ‘daily drinking water supply’ ensured her comfortable victory in the 2016 Assembly polls, puts the blame on the Corporation administration.

“Poor maintenance of pumps fitted in the infiltration wells and failure to dig canals within the river to draw water towards the infiltration wells are the prime reasons behind the poor supply. Moreover, technical snags should be attended immediately to ensure continuous pumping of water to the pumping stations. As the Corporation administration fails to do this, it has led to acute drinking water crisis in Thoothukudi,” she complains.

Corporation Commissioner V. P. Jayaseelan says that the two pumps fitted in the infiltration wells could be operated simultaneously to ensure copious supply only if water level in the wells crossed 4 meters.

“Since the meagre flow of water in the Tamirabharani has badly hit the quantity of water getting collected in the infiltration well, water supply to the residents has been hit. Moreover, the fourth drinking water scheme, which was supplying 40 million litres a day, is now supplying only 15 MLD. In other words, the Corporation is now getting only 33 to 35 MLD against the actual demand of 52 MLD. So we’re taking some corrective measures and have started disconnecting pumps illegally fitted in domestic and commercial drinking water connections. On an average, 20 to 30 pumps are being seized everyday,” Mr. Jayaseelan said. He said arrangements are in place to ensure drinking water supply to ‘poor supply areas’ through lorries. “Hopefully, drinking water supply in Thoothukudi will improve from next week onwards,” he assures.