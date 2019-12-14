Drinking water connection to 14 buildings disconnected

The civic body authorities have disconnected drinking water connections to as many as 14 dwellings spread across four zones for non-payment of taxes here on Saturday.

According to Corporation Commissioner Kannan, the officials were forced to take such a hard decision as the residents had indulged in delaying tactics for several years. By paying taxes promptly, the civic body would be able to execute various development works and appealed to the residents and tax payers to cooperate with the officials.

In Sivapuram under Thatchanallur zone, water connection to two buildings were disconnected for non-payment of taxes. Likewise, buildings, including commercial and domestic category, in Chokkalingasami street, V M Chatram, Tiruchendur Road.

In Melapalayam zone, a few residential flats came under the scanner and drinking water supply was disconnected. In Tirunelveli zone, water supply to as many as six buildings situated in Gandhi Nagar, Veera Vanchinathan Street, Cheranmahadevi Road and among others were also disconnected, officials added.

The Commissioner said that property tax, vacant site tax, water tax due to the Corporation had to be remitted before April 15 and October 15. The zonal wise review also indicated that many owners had not remitted taxes for their vacant sites. Notices have been served and those living abroad shall also take note of the urgency behind the notices and stick to the deadline.

The Corporation, as a first step, has resorted to disconnection of drinking water supply against erring owners. Any further move in delay to remit the taxes may force the officials to order for eviction as per laws. However, he was confident of getting support from the tax payers and hoped to improve the standards better by giving basic amenities in good shape.

A press release from the Corporation indicated that public can remit all the tax arrears before March 2020.