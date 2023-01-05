Drinking water availability, supply reviewed in Tiruchendur Assembly constituency

January 05, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - TIRUCHENDUR:

Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anita R. Radhakrishnan reviewed the drinking water availability and supply to the residents living within his Tiruchendur Assembly segment on Thursday.

Speaking in the meeting held here on Thursday to review the demand for drinking water in this coastal holy town, Mr. Radhakrishnan said steps were being taken to meet drinking water demands of the residents of Tiruchendur and the devotees visiting the town. To make the drinking water distribution more effective, efforts were on to construct three ground-level sumps in as many places so that desirable pressure could be ensured in the distribution pipes after pumping the water from the sumps to the overhead tanks.

He also said efforts were on to augment drinking water supply to the villages, especially to the coastal hamlets.

The Minister appealed to the residents of Tiruchendur to become part of the underground drainage scheme to save the town from pollution.

“Since only 350 houses have paid the deposit for the underground drainage scheme, the Tiruchendur municipality is in a spicy situation… Hence, all of us should join hands with the municipality by paying the amount fixed for getting underground drainage connection to keep the town and the drainage channels clean,” Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

Managing Director of TWAD Board V. Dhakshinamurthy and District Collector K. Senthil Raj participated in the review meeting.