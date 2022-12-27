Drill to test COVID-19 preparedness conducted

December 27, 2022 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - MADURAI

A drill to test the preparedness to tackle any eventuality related to COVID-19 was conducted at Government Rajaji Hospital here on Tuesday.

Dean A. Rathinavel said the exercise was held following an advisory issued by the Health Ministry in the midst of a rise in the number of cases affected by new B7 variant of Coronavirus, especially in China. “The COVID-19 ward at the GRH is equipped with 30 oxygenated beds which will further be expanded seamlessly during exigencies. The capacity of the oxygen plant is equipped for supply to 1,500 serious cases of COVID-19 at one go,” he added.

The stock of medicines, testing equipment, optimum availability of doctors, nurses, healthcare providers and other parameters in case of an exigency were inspected as part of the exercise.

Medical Superintendent S. Vijayaragavan and a team of doctors from various departments, including Microbiology, Biochemistry, Paediatrics, Thoracic Medicine and General Medicine, were present.

According to officials, similar drills were conducted in 40 healthcare facilities across the district. There is no COVID-19 case in the district as of December 27.