Dried sea cucumbers seized

Staff Reporter May 31, 2022 21:57 IST

The Ramanathapuram police on Tuesday seized 75 kg of dried sea cucumbers and arrested K. Palani.

The Kenikarai police seized dried sea cucumbers worth ₹ 12 lakh from Palani of Anjukottai in Ramanathapuram district. It was found in three separate bags. He was caught while trying to transfer the bags from one vehicle to another. The Ramanathapuram Forest Range Officer S. Dhivya Lakshmi said that the Kenikarai police handed over Palani to the Forest Department Officials.

The dried sea cucumbers and the vehicle used to transport the dried sea cucumber were seized. An investigation was on and the accused would be produced before the Judicial Magistrate concerned for remand, she said.