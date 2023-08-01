HamberMenu
DRI seizes 20.5 kg of smuggled gold in three places in T.N. on a single day

The officials seize 9.063 kg of gold near Thangachimadam, 5.17 kg of gold at Coimbatore airport and 6.275 kg of gold paste at Chennai airport

August 01, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Chennai, seized 20.5 kg of gold in three different operations conducted simultaneously in different locations in Tamil Nadu on Monday, according to a press release.

Acting on specific intelligence that foreign-origin gold was being smuggled from Sri Lanka through Thangachimadam along the northern coast of Rameswaram island in Ramanathapuram district in a fishing boat, the DRI officials kept a vigil and intercepted four persons near Thangachimadam.

The official found 9.063 kg of gold, valued at ₹ 5.37 crore, in their possession and seized it. The DRI team also detained the four persons for further investigation and impounded two boats.

On the same day, another team checked an aircraft that arrived from Sharjah at Coimbatore International Airport and intercepted a few passengers. The team of officials seized 5.17 kg of foreign-origin gold, valued at ₹3.17 crore, from them. Two passengers were arrested and later remanded in judicial custody.

In the third operation, the team intercepted six persons who were carrying 6.275 kg of smuggled gold paste, worth nearly ₹3.8 crore, outside Chennai International Airport. Further investigation was on.

The DRI had seized around 163 kg of smuggled gold, worth ₹97 crore, in 29 cases across the State so far this year, and arrested 43 persons in this connection, the release added.

