November 06, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Rajapalayam

Sleuths of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on Sunday seized two tusks from unidentified persons and handed them over to Forest officials in Rajapalayam. According to sources, the sleuths conducted a secret operation and seized the tusks, weighing around 30 kg. They also apprehended a few persons and handed them over to forest officials. A forest official said further investigation is under way to track the main source of the tusks.