DRI arrests importer for illegally importing areca nut

November 07, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials have arrested an importer for importing ₹4 crore-worth areca nut in the guise of importing cotton rags.

Following information about illegal imports, the DRI officials checked a few containers in V.O.C. Port here on Tuesday and found that 65 tonnes of areca nut, worth about ₹4 crore, had been imported in four containers from Indonesia along with cotton rags.

After seizing the containers with areca nut, the officials arrested importer Ravikumar of Thoothukudi for evading customs duty to the tune of ₹4 crore.

During investigation, the DRI officials reportedly found that a few customs officials had helped Ravikumar for importing the areca nut along with cotton rags.

Further investigation is on.

