DRI appreciates RPF team for nabbing a drug peddler at Madurai junction

Published - September 06, 2024 07:53 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Railway Protection Force personnel with the certificate of appreciation given by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence for securing a drug peddler at Madurai junction in March.

Railway Protection Force personnel with the certificate of appreciation given by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence for securing a drug peddler at Madurai junction in March. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has appreciated the Railway Protection Force (RPF) team from Madurai that helped the DRI officers in apprehending a drug peddler on March.

Additional Director General, DRI, Chennai Zonal Unit, S. Thirunavukkarasu, has sent commendation certificates to the team members led by RPF Inspector Mohan Singh Meena for their “exemplary” work in assisting DRI officers in apprehending the person with 31.5 kg of Methamphetamine on March 1.

The commendation certificate said that but for the “presence of mind and timely action (of the RPF personnel, the drug peddler) would have successfully smuggled the Methamphetamine valued at ₹150 crore.”

Other members of the team are Assistant Sub-Inspector R. Nerenthira Boopathy; Head Constables P. Nanthakumar and R. Ramakrishnan; and constables D. Manoj Kannan and M. Wilson.

