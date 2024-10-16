DREU objects to Railway Board’s decision to re-engage retired staff to fill vacant posts on contractual basis

Dakshin Railway Employees Union has objected to the Railway Board’s decision on re-engagement of retired staff to fill vacant posts in railways on contractual basis.

The move to extend the re-engagment of retired railway staff for two years in view of difficulties experienced by zonal railways due to vacant posts of superviors/staff is nothing but a lame excuse to further postpone fresh recruitments. “While lakhs of youths have been rendered jobless even as 3 lakh posts remain vacant, the move will affect the younger generation,” said DREU Madurai divisional joint secretary R. Sankaranarayanan.

He wondered why the Railway Board cannot foresee the number of posts which would fall vacant and accordingly start the recruitment process much in advance. “While the strength of higher officials is maintained intact, the railway board is failing only in filling up of posts of staff and supervisors,” he said.

The circular, dated October 15, stipulated that re-engaged staff should not be authorised to issue any safety certificate. “How is it possible while re-engaging staff in the safety category like locopilot, station master and train manager wherein they need to issue few safety related certificates, like brake power certificate, caution order, last train certificate,” he wondered.