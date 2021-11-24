Dresses, gas stoves, utensils distributed to SL Tamils

MADURAI

24 November 2021 20:30 IST

Ministers give away freebies at Anaiyur camp

State Ministers P. Moorthy (Commercial Taxes) and Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (Finance) distributed dress materials, utensils and gas stoves with cylinders to Sri Lankan Tamils living in the rehabilitation centre at Anaiyur.

Accompanied by Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, the Ministers visited the camp and distributed the freebies. A total of 5,505 Sri Lankan Tamils of 1,712 families were living in the camps at Anaiyur, Thiruvathavur and Uchapatti. They would get dresses from Cooptex worth ₹ 59.45 lakh, utensils worth ₹ 21.99 lakh and gas stoves with cylinders worth ₹ 5.12 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Moorthy said the Sri Lankan Tamils had become brethren of the local people after spending almost 25 years here. Stating that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had promised to extend all possible help to them, he said renovation of houses in the camps would be taken up soon.

The camp at Anaiyur was getting underground drainage facility now, he added.

Mr. Thiaga Rajan said he could realise the benefits of the announcement made by the Chief Minister only while distributing the goods to the needy people. “I did not realise its impact when I signed the files on this issue,” he said.

Sholavandan MLA A. Venkatesan, District Revenue Officer G. Senthilkumari, Revenue Divisional Officer Sugi Premalatha, North Tahsildar Marimuthu and Special Tahsildar (Rehabilitation Camps) Kathirvel were present.