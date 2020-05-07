Madurai

Drawing competition to commemorate Earth Day

MADURAI

The American College’s Green Club on Thursday commemorated the 50th anniversary of Earth Day (which falls on April 22) by conducting a drawing competition for children with the theme ‘Earth Day and climate action’. In a press statement, the club said amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the participants were invited to join the digital Earthrise Movement and show their support to climate action.

Over 1,500 students from across Tamil Nadu and from the USA and Dubai sent their drawings to Green Club though email. Principal M. Davamani Christober announced the results and the e-certificates were issued to all the participants via email.

