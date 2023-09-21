September 21, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited will hold a drawing competition for school children at St. Thomas Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Thoothukudi on September 23.

This event is open to students from Class I to VI of any school in and around Thoothukudi. The primary objectives of the competition are to celebrate the 23rd BSNL Day, which is to be observed on October 1, and to promote creativity and artistic expression among young minds.

The theme of the competition, which will be held between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., is ‘Smart learning using BSNL Bharat Fibre’. The first three winners will be awarded free BSNL Bharat Fibre connection for 1 year / 6 months / 3 months respectively. Certificate of Appreciation will be given to all participants, an official statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.