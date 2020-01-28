Draw of lots to decide Chairperson of Narikudi union

MADURAI

The indirect election to the post of Chairperson of Narikudi union that had ended in a tie, will be decided by draw of lots. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the State Election Commission to complete the process on January 30.

Hearing a number of petitions filed by DMK members alleging irregularities in the conduct of the indirect elections, a Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and T. Ravindran directed the poll body to complete the election by draw of lots at 11 a.m. on January 30.

The members of the DMK had moved the court after violence had marred the conduct of indirect elections. Aruppukottai Deputy Superintendent of Police Venkatesan had suffered a cut injury on his right hand in the clash during the election in Narikudi union.

With the indirect election for Thirupuvanam union and Kovilpatti union scheduled for January 30, the court directed the State to provide adequate police protection during the conduct of election. The court also directed the entire process to be videographed.

The court dismissed the petition that sought a direction to stay the indirect election to Watrap union scheduled for January 30. The petitioner said that the election process was already complete and only the official announcement of the results was stopped following violence in the election centre.