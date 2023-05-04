ADVERTISEMENT

‘Dravidian Model’ giving jitters to Governor, says Speaker

May 04, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu giving ex gratia to the family of an accident victim at Palamadai near Tirunelveli on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The word ‘Dravidian Model’ was giving jitters to a few, who did not want see an egalitarian society by ensuring equal opportunity to every citizen of Tamil Nadu, Assembly Speaker M. Appavu said in Tiruneveli on Thursday.

In an informal chat with journalists after handing over ex gratia to the families of accident victims, Mr. Appavu reacted sharply to Governor R.N. Ravi’s statement in an interview, calling ‘Dravidian Model’ a “political slogan” and “desperate attempt to sustain an expired ideology”.

According to the Speaker, Mr. Ravi was afraid of the ‘Dravidian Model’ as the DMK government was safeguarding, upholding and giving utmost priority to social justice, the core idea of the ‘Dravidian Model’ and Tamil Nadu was the frontrunner of this ideology for ensuring equal opportunity to everyone from all walks of life.

Mr. Appavu claimed that there were States where the Chief Minister served as the Chancellor of State universities and said Mr. Ravi was sitting on Bills seeking to replace the Governor as Chancellor of universities in Tamil Nadu. He charged that the Governor had “put on hold” indefinitely eight Bills, including one on establishing a Siddha Medical University.

