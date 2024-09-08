Dravida model rule in Tamil Nadu is a golden era for HR&CE Department, says Sekar Babu

Dravida model rule in Tamil Nadu is a golden era for the Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Department, said HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekar Babu here on Sunday.

The Minister participated in the kumbabishekam of renowned Sri Ambalavanan Swami Temple at Manur in Tirunelveli district, which was being performed after 117 years.

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan, Mayor Ramakrishnan, MP Robert Bruce, MLA Abdul Wahab and other senior officials from various departments participated.

Speaking to media persons, Mr. Sekar Babu said that during the last three financial years - 2022-23, 2023-24 and the current 2024-25, the State government had earmarked ₹100 crore each for performing kumbabishekams. Devotees contributed ₹142 crore.

The HR&CE Department had proposed to conduct kumbabishekams to major and ancient temples across the State. For instance, there were 37 temples, which were identified as ancient ones (i.e. over 1000-year-old temples) and kumbabishekams are being performed in phases.

In all, 2,098 temples witnessed kumbabishekams and September 8, alone, kumbabishekams were being performed in 55 temples in different parts of the State. Hence, for the HR&CE Department, the Dravida model rule is a golden era, he said.

The Minister said that 16 temples, which had witnessed kumbabishekams about 100 years ago, would now be refurbished and kumbabishekams done. Likewise, about 60 temples for which kumbabishekams were done 50 to 100 years ago, would also be performed soon.

Thanking Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for according funds for the HR&CE Department, he said that 20,252 works were being done at ₹ 5,372 crore.

He said that 6,857 acres of land belonging to 805 temples was retrieved from encroachers valued at ₹ 6,703 crore. The department was engaged in desilting 220 temple tanks at ₹ 120.33 crore. Similarly, 85 new kalyana mandapams were being built at ₹ 301.67 crore.

The HR&CE Department had proposed to construct 121 halls for serving ‘annadhanams’ to devotees and public at ₹ 86.97 crore. For the benefit of the devotees, 28 ‘yatri nivas’ were being built at ₹ 187.05 crore near the temples in different districts, he said.

