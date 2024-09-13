Drainage water enters houses; remains stagnant for over a week

Residents of Fatima Nagar in ward No. 63 here complain of being frequently troubled by drainage water from nearby underground drainage (UGD) holes entering their houses.

The affected people said that since the UGD holes were filled with sludge, the flow was prevented and hence the water backflows on to the houses through holes in toilets.

S. Karthiga, one of the residents, said that the problem had been persistent for several months. “There will be a brief relief when corporation workers remove the sludge trapping the water and within one week, it will start again,” she added.

This time, the water remains in the house for more than a week, and no one has bothered even to visit the house for clearing the water, she said. “At first, they said that the problem was with our house’s septic tank which was letting water out, but after checking it, we learned that ours is clean,” Ms. Karthiga added.

Their neighbours also faced a similar problem, but since their house was a bit elevated from the road surface, it was not as bad as those living in low-lying houses.

“The water seeping on to our house sometimes contains faecal matters and smells foul and it is definitely going to affect the health of my family members,” she said.

Councillor R. Krishnamoorthy says the problem could not be solved even after raising the issue in the corporation committee meetings.

As the UGD connection in their area stretches from Theni main road, whenever a problem arises there, people in his ward were getting affected, he added.

“In the eight feet UGD holes, almost five feet is filled with sludge and to clear that periodically, not enough workers are deployed,” he complained.

As the city did not have any super suction vehicles, they would have to borrow from other corporations to remove the sludge from UGD, said a corporation council member.

“Once they get the vehicle, the sludge removal work will be started and will be cleared in a phase manner.”

