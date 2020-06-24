Drainage leaks on 80 feet road as pipeline bursts

MADURAI
A 50-foot pipeline on Anna Nagar’s 80 feet road burst here on Tuesday night, causing drainage to spill and flood the street.
Traffic movement, however, was unaffected as only a few people were riding their vehicles on the stretch between the entrance of Vandiyur park and a private hospital.
S. Janakiraman and J. Manjula, residents of Anna Nagar and part of the Lake View Area Residents Welfare Association, said that they saw drainage water bubbling down the street at around 6.30 a.m. when they went to purchase their groceries.
The pipeline which was said to have been damaged was old and required replacement. The spillage was arrested by about 7 a.m. after which repairs began. The Corporation was still working on fixing the line, said an official from the Engineering department.
Pipeline burst in the area regularly occurred in this stretch in the past too as a pumping station is located here. “We are working to ensure that old pipelines do not cause any issues in the future,” the official, said.
