Drainage issue follows rains at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai

With the onset of northeast monsoon and the district already experiencing continuous rain in the past one week, the need for a sound drainage management system at Government Rajaji Hospital has risen again.

As the hospital grapples with the age-old drainage system, efficient disposal of sewage water and rainwater are no longer an option. Though new buildings and blocks have been constructed over the years to cater to the growing needs, the drainage management system is disproportionate.

A. Veronica Mary, a health activist, says it is not a recent issue as many drainage manholes and wastewater collection points on the premises overflow every now and then. “The recent rain seems to have exacerbated the problem as many drainage manholes and collection points are filled with rainwater and sewage water,” she says.

As the channel is clogged, wastewater overflows, emanating a stench. “While it creates an unhealthy environment elsewhere, it is much more dangerous in a hospital full of patients, either getting treated or recovering from a disease,” Ms. Mary says.

In many places on the premises, as rainwater gets mixed with sewage, it flows all over the area thereby making such places inaccessible to the public and even hospital workers. Particularly, the unhygienic surroundings may increase the risk of air and water-borne diseases and also increase the chance of mosquito breeding.

“As doctors are well aware of this dangerous situation, the hospital administration should take steps immediately to remove sludge from most of the drainage manholes. Also, measures should be taken to cover the drainage openings to prevent infectious diseases,” Ms. Mary says.

When crores are allocated for new buildings, allocation of a few lakhs would solve the drainage problem permanently, she says.