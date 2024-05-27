Drainage flowing on road near busy intersection for the past three weeks

Drainage released from a bank building on North Veli Street intersection flows onto the street for almost three weeks now, causing inconvenience to pedestrians, other road users and the traffic police personnel who are on duty at this junction .

ADVERTISEMENT

The bank lies at a busy intersection where North Veli Street meets West Masi Street and Krishnarayar Teppakulam Road. Drainage water from a damaged pipeline near the building oozes on to the road. A traffic police official said the sewage is flowing for the past 20 days and the overpowering was unbearable while discharging duty at the traffic signal at a stretch.

“We are required to stand in the same position for at least half a day to regulate the traffic, but the stench emanating from the drainage gets straight into the nostrils, preventing us from standing at one place for long.

Further, he said, as it is an important junction, the presence of police personnel is essential throughout the busy hours of the day. So the police personnel on duty must endure the stench somehow, he said.

A senior corporation official said they had informed several times to the building owner to clear the drainage and to repair the pipelines which would arrest the flow on the road. “We will send a notice to the private building owner to rectify the problem and if they are not going to listen to us by the end of this week, the corporation will block the pipeline preventing their drained water from entering the street,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.