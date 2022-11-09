Draft rolls show Tirunelveli has 13.51 lakh voters

ADVERTISEMENT

The district has 13,51,178 voters including 6,61,503 men, 6,89,557 women and 118 other voters as per the draft electoral roll released by District Collector V. Vishnu here on Wednesday.

During the summary revision taken-up between January 5 last and October 17, 7,722 voters were added, 42,684 voters deleted and corrections were made in 5,283 voters’ names and addresses.

The district will have 1,484 polling booths – Tirunelveli – 309, Ambasamudram – 294, Palayamkottai – 269, Nanguneri – 306 and Radhapuram – 306.

Tirunelveli: Men – 1,43,919; women – 1,50,774; others – 62; Total – 2,94,755.

Ambasamudram: Men – 1,18,854; women – 1,26,203; others – 7; Total – 2,45,064.

Palayamkottai: Men – 1,31,282; women – 1,36,127; others – 23; Total – 2,67,432.

Nanguneri: Men – 1,38,108; women – 1,43,403; others – 11; Total – 2,81,522.

Radhapuram: Men – 1,29,340; women – 1,33,050; others – 15; Total – 2,62,405.

Mr. Vishnu said the draft electoral roll would be displayed in the polling stations, Offices of Revenue Divisional Officers, panchayat union offices, residents’ welfaere associations within the Corporation limits to enable all eligible voters to check their names in the voters’ list. The eligible voters can submit appropriate applications for addition, deletion, shifting of voter within the Assembly constituency and linking the voters’ identity card with Aadhaar number.

“We are conducting special camps in all 1,484 polling booths on November 12, 13, 26 and 27 to receive these applications between 10 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. to receive applications from the eligible voters. Moreover, the voters can also visit www.nvsp.in or use voters’ helpline app to add or delete voters and register the change of address. After scrutinizing these applications, the final electoral roll will be released on January 5 next year,” Mr. Vishnu said.

The aggrieved voters can register their complaints with Election Section – 0462 – 2501181; RDO, Tirunelveli – 0462 – 2501333; Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi – 0463 – 4260124; Tirunelveli Corporation Commissioner – 0462 – 2329328.

Moreover, the voters can also contact the taluk offices concerned to register their complaints, Mr. Vishnu said.

Tenkasi district has 13,12,953 voters including 6,42,376 men, 6,70,483 women and 94 other voters as per the draft electoral roll released by District Collector P. Akash.

Sankarankovil (Reserved): Men – 1,17,799; women – 1,24,478; others – 7; Total – 2,42,284.

Vasudevanallur (Resereved): Men – 1,15,839; women – 1,20,663; others – 4; Total – 2,36,506.

Kadayanallur: Men – 1,40,768; women – 1,43,279; others – 4; Total – 2,84,059.

Tenaksi: Men – 1,41,892; women – 1,48,109; others – 62; Total – 2,90,063.

Alangulam: Men – 1,26,078; women – 1,33,954; others – 9; Total – 2,60041.

Thoothukudi district houses 14,55,969 voters including 7,11,688 men, 7,44,085 women and 196 other voters.

Releasing the draft electoral roll, District Collector K. Senthil Raj said the district now has 1,619 polling booths – an increase of 8 booths as Vilaathikulam, Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur and Srivaikundam have got one more booths while four new booths are coming up in Kovilpatti Assembly constituency.

Vilaathikulam: Men – 1,04,416; women – 1,08,932; others – 16; Total – 2,13,364.

Thoothukudi: Men – 1,36,456; women – 1,42,435; others – 70; Total – 2,78,961.

Tiruchendur: Men – 1,16,446; women – 1,23,500; others – 29; Total – 2,39,975.

Srivaikundam: Men – 1,10,032; women – 1,13,544; others – 4; Total – 2,23,580.

Ottapidaaram (Reserved): Men – 1,19,562; women – 1,24,966; others – 48; Total – 2,44,576.

Kovilpatti: Men – 1,24,776; women – 1,30,708; others – 29; Total – 2,55,513.

In Kanniyakuamri district, 15,50,776 voters including 7,73,553 men, 7,77,037 women and 186 other voters have enrolled their names according to the draft electoral roll released by Collector M. Aravind.

Kanniyakumari: Men – 1,44,116; women – 1,47,132; others – 114; Total – 2,91,362.

Nagercoil: Men – 1,29,817; women – 1,33,440; others – 11; Total – 2,63,268. Colachel: Men – 1,34,914; women – 1,31,236; others – 14; Total – 2,66,164.

Padmanabhapuram: Men – 1,19,302; women – 1,17,771; others – 26; Total – 2,37,099.

Vilavancode: Men – 1,20,516; women – 1,25,164; others – 3; Total – 2,45,683.

Killiyoor: Men – 1,24,888; women – 1,22,294; others – 18; Total – 2,47,200.

The district has 1,695 polling booths as one more polling booth has been added in Vilavancode Assembly segment, Mr. Aravind said.