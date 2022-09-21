Draft report for Madurai MRTS ready and final report to be submitted soon to State government

Final detailed feasibility report will be submitted soon to the State government

Sunitha Sekar CHENNAI
September 21, 2022 07:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The CMRL had awarded the contract for preparing a draft feasibility report that recommends a suitable mass rapid transit system for Madurai city early this year.. File picture used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: M. Karunakaran

ADVERTISEMENT

The draft feasibility report that recommends a suitable mass rapid transit system (MRTS) for Madurai city is ready, and has been submitted to Chennai Metro Rail. The final detailed feasibility report will soon be submitted to the Tamil Nadu government.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), they had awarded the contract for preparing this report to Balaji Rail Road Systems (BARSYL) early this year, and the consultant had recently completed the draft report. “We are examining the report. After making all the changes, the consultant will incorporate them in the final report. Subsequently, we will hold discussions with the stakeholders and submit it to the State government,” an official said.

This report will contain a host of information like the alignment, the areas that the system will cover, the cost of the project and the type of transport system suitable for the city. After the DFR, a detailed project report (DPR) will have to be prepared and it will have details, including the design, the type of stations, the cost break-down, the time needed to build this project and the projected passenger traffic.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Some time back, the Centre suggested MetroLite or MetroNeo for tier II and tier III cities. These two systems will be smaller and will also cost lesser than the conventional metro rail system.

One of the alignments explored is between Othakadai and Tirumangalam. Apart from this, other routes are being considered.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Apart from Madurai, a feasibility study will be conducted for Salem, Tiruchi and Tirunelveli, among other cities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai Metro Rail
Madurai
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app