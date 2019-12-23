Draft electoral rolls released

DINDIGUL/THENI

Collector of Dindigul M. Vijayalakshmi released the draft electoral list in the presence of representatives from all political parties on Monday.

In the seven Assembly constituencies of Dindigul district, there are a total of 17,95,174 voters of whom 8,78,062 are men, 9,16,960 are women and 152 are others.

In Palani constituency, there are a total of 2,67,693 voters of whom 1,31,558 are men, 1,36,104 are women and 31 others. In Oddanchatram constituency, there are a total of 2,31,706 voters of whom 1,13,349 are male, 1,18,342 are female voters and 15 others.

In Athoor constituency, there are a total of 2,79,901 voters, including 1,35,156 male voters, 1,44,729 female voters and 16 others. In Nilakottai constituency, there are a total of 2,30,633 voters, including 1,13,719 male voters,1,16,990 female voters and 4 others.

In Natham constituency, there are a total of 2,69,420 voters, including 1,32,134 male, 1,37,243 female and 43 others. In Dindigul constituency, there are a total of 2,63,041 voters, including 1,28,052 male voters and 1,34,947 female voters and 42 others. Vedasandur constituency has a total of 2,52,780 voters of whom 1,24,094 are men, 1,28,685 are women and one other.

Theni Collector M. Pallavi Baldev released the draft electoral list for the district.

In the four Assembly constituencies of Theni district, there are a total of 10,69,125 voters of whom 5,26,531 are men, 5,42,428 are women and 166 others.

In Andipatti constituency, there are a total of 2,64,120 voters, including 1,31,114 men, 1,32,983 women and 23 others. In Periyakulam constituency, there are a total of 2,69,237 voters, including 1,32,280 men, 1,36,860 women and 97 others.

In Bodinayakanur constituency, there are a total of 2,62,936 voters, including 1,29,444 men, 1,33,476 women and 16 others. Cumbum constituency has a total of 2,72,832 voters, including 1,33,693 men, 1,39,109 women and 30 others.

Virudhunagar

Collector R. Kannan released the draft electoral roll in the presence of representatives of all political parties.

In the seven Assembly constituencies in Virudhunagar district, there are a total of 15,90,198 voters, including 7,76,450 men, 8,13,587 women and 161 others.

The list has 782 voters more than the list released last on March 26,2019. In the voter list revision that happened between March 26 and December 6, 9083 voters were added and 8301 voters were removed.

In Rajapalayam constituency, there are a total of 2,29781 voters, including 1,12,187 men, 1,17,569 women and 25 others. In Srivilliputhur constituency, there are a total of 2,37,616 voters, including 1,16,079 men, 1,21,509 women and 28 others.

In Sattur constituency, there are a total of 2,36,502 voters, including 1,15,162 men, 1,21,319 women and 21 others. In Sivakasi constituency, there are a total of 2,47,520, including 1,20,523 men, 1,26,971 women and 26 others.

Virudhunagar constituency has a total of 2,13,126 voters of whom 1,04,481 are men, 1,08,609 women and 36 others. Aruppukottai constituency has a total of 2,14,069 voters of whom 1,04,083 men, 1,09,970 women and 16 others. In Tiruchuli constituency, there are a total of 2,11,584 voters, including 1,03,935 men, 1,07,640 women and 9 others.

Further corrections to the draft role will be carried out till January 22, 2020 and the next list will be released on February 14, 2020.